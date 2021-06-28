Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $268.05 and last traded at $268.02, with a volume of 136367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.