Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $267.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

