Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

