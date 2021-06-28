Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,244 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

