Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

