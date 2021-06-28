Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,358 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

