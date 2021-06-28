Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,438 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

