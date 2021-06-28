Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,772 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

