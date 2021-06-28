Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,009 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 382.34 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

