Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

