Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.