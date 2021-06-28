Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

