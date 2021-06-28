Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.29. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

