Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

AMP stock opened at $248.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

