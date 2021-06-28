Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF opened at $55.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

