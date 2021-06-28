Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $101.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

