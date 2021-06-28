Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

