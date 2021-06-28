Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.74 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

