Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 25.6% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Angi by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

