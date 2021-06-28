Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Despegar.com worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

