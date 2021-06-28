Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

