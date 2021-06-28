Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,320 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $29,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

