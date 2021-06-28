Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,919 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

