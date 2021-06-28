Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 983 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.