Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.