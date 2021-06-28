Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,631 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

