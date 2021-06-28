Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,637 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 244,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $204.27 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.