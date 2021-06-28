Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,682 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $76.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.