Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 412,877 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412,877 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

