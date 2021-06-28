Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Cap of $22.62 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and $10,516.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $20.13 or 0.00058735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

