Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $652.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00022599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.