Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £139.65 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £139.65 ($182.45).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £135.96 ($177.63).

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

Shares of MAB traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 285.40 ($3.73). 251,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,905. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 934.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

