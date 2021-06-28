Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSFY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY remained flat at $$73.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

