MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIXT stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

