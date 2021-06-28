MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MIXT stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
