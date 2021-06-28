Modern Investment Coin Price Down 65% Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $395,767.14 and approximately $88,557.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006695 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

