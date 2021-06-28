Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. ViacomCBS comprises 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

