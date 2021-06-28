Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$69.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.