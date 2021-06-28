Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$69.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

