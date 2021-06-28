Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

MDLZ opened at $63.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

