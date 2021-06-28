Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $53.39 on Monday. Mondi has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

