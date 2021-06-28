Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, an increase of 1,744.0% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 8,673,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,985,008. Mondial Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

