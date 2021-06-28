Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, an increase of 1,744.0% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MNVN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 8,673,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,985,008. Mondial Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Mondial Ventures
