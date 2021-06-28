Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 108,708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,669. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

