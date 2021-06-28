Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.86. 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.36 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

