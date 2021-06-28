Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $42,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,469,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.