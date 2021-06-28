Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 121,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,145 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

