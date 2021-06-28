Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 126,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,142 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 536,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.77. 20,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

