Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,996 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

