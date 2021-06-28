Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,361. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $192.50 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

