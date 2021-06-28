Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 207,508 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 3.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

