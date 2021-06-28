Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.11. 15,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

