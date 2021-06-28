Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.